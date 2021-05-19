Derriford Hospital: 'Significant' improvements needed
A hospital has been told to make "significant and immediate improvements" to its emergency department.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) did a spot check of services at Derriford Hospital in Devon and found a lack of social distancing in some areas and lapses in infection control.
Following the visit in March a warning notice has been issued.
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said it had already taken action.
The safety rating of the urgent and emergency care department has been downgraded from requires improvement, to inadequate.
Social distancing concerns
Inspectors said they witnessed a lack of distancing in the triage area of the department which became a "bottleneck" and caused overcrowding resulting in limited or no social distancing.
Other issues included a shortage of medical staff, delays in patients being treated or accessing the emergency department and ambulances waiting to unload patients meaning they could not attend other calls.
Ann James, hospital chief executive, said: "We are disappointed to receive this notice."
"It is good to see the inspectors recognised that "staff were focused on the needs of patients receiving care".
She said staff had "worked hard during the global pandemic to meet the needs of patients attending as emergencies, both with and without Covid-19".
"We have provided the CQC with evidence of the immediate actions we have already taken to address their concerns and ensure patients attending the department are safely cared for."