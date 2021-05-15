Man arrested after 60-year-old woman found dead in Okehampton
A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead.
Emergency services were called to a house in Wonnacotts Road, Okehampton, Devon, earlier and found the 60-year-old woman.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was currently being treated as "suspicious".
The man, in his 60s, is believed to be known to the victim and is in police custody.
