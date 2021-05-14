Dartmouth: WW1 submarine wreck given protection
- Published
The wreck of a British submarine used in World War One has been given protection.
The submarine, which was deliberately sunk in 1918, was used to boost Britain's defensive power in the war.
The protected status of the wreck, off the coast of Dartmouth, Devon, means it can be dived, but its contents are protected by law and must not be moved.
A team of specialist divers found the submarine during an investigation and reported the find to Historic England.
Lead diver Steve Mortimer, who was part of the team searching for the remains of German U-boats when they came across the wreck, said: "Every diver dreams of identifying a historically important wreck."
At the start of World War One, HMS/m D1 was used to protect the coast of Dover and monitor German shipping movements before it was delegated to training duties.
In October 1918 it was deliberately sunk and used as a training target for Royal Navy training exercises detecting enemy submarines.
It is upright and remains largely intact on the seabed.
Historic England's chief executive Duncan Wilson said: "This is a fascinating survival which deserves protection as an important part of our seafaring history."
Mr Mortimer said they were expecting to find the remains of a German U-boat but were "thrilled to discover a ground-breaking British submarine instead".
"It's tremendous that D1 is now protected but divers can still visit."
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has granted protection to the wreck, on advice from Historic England.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.