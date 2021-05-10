Man bullied by youths jailed for throwing bleach
A man who was being bullied by a group of teenagers has been jailed for throwing a bottle of bleach at them.
Daniel Henderson, 28, was homeless and living in a tent when the incident happened in Plymouth city centre on 31 March.
He admitted having the bleach bottle as an offensive weapon and was jailed for 144 days at Plymouth Crown Court.
Judge Robert Linford said Henderson was being "treated outrageously" but "reacted stupidly and dangerously".
He said the group had been calling the 28-year-old names and bullying him.
Plymouth Crown Court heard one youth may have ingested some of the bleach.
Henderson denied a second charge of unlawfully and maliciously applying a corrosive fluid, namely bleach, with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable the teenagers.
That charge was left on the file.
