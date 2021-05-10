Plymouth man denies murdering 70-year-old father
- Published
A man has denied murdering his 70-year-old father in Plymouth.
Shaun Powney, 51, of Shelley Way, Plymouth, is accused of killing Patrick Powney on 18 February.
Patrick Powney was found by police at his son's address after officers were called to check on the welfare of the occupants. He was later declared dead in hospital, Exeter Crown Court heard.
Appearing by video link, Shaun Powney was remanded to Langdon Hospital in Devon with a trial to start in October.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.