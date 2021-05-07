Elections 2021: Conservatives hold Devon County Council
The Conservatives have held control of Devon County Council for the fourth consecutive time in local elections.
With 56 of 60 seats declared, the Tories have held 36 - down two on four years ago.
The Conservatives have been in charge of the council since 2009 and will now continue to be in control until the next elections in 2025.
In Exeter, Labour has retained control of the city council, winning 11 of the 14 seats contested.
Devon County Council leader John Hart said he was "delighted" with the county council result and added: "We must be doing something right."
He said the Conservatives were "returned with a clear majority" after offering a "very positive programme" to recover from the pandemic, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS). said.
Mr Hart said he "looked forward" to challenges of the next four years including creating jobs.
Coming into the vote, the Conservatives held 41 of the 60 seats, and with four seats to declare on Saturday, they have 36 of the 56 seats announced so far, with the Liberal Democrats on nine, Labour on seven, three Independents and one Green Party councillor.
Labour held all seven of their seats, while the Lib Dems made three gains.
While the Conservatives remain in control of the council, their majority will be slightly reduced with them only being able to win a maximum of 40 seats.
It was a day of little change, with only a handful of seats changing hands, including the Conservatives regaining Bideford West and Hartland from a former Conservative who turned Independent.
Labour hold Exeter
Labour has held Exeter City Council with 28 of the 39 seats.
It has been in control in Exeter since 2012.
Of 14 seats contested, a third of the city authority, Labour won 11, the Conservatives two and the Greens won the remaining seat.
It now means the Conservatives have a total of six seats, the Green Party two, Liberal Democrats two and Independents one seat.
