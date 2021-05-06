Ilfracombe park stabbing: Pair jailed for near-fatal attack
Two masked robbers have been jailed for a knife attack which left the victim "hanging onto life by a thread".
Shaun Taylor and Callum Pillman set upon Marcus Goold, 19, after arranging to buy cocaine from him in a park in Ilfracombe, Devon, a court heard.
Taylor, 29, of Barnstaple, and Pillman, 21, of Bideford, admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
Pillman was jailed for 11 years and four months while Taylor got 10 years and six months at Exeter Crown Court.
The court heard the pair had intended to rob Mr Goold and, immediately after they met on 23 January at Bicclescombe Park, Pillman stabbed him five times.
A friend of Mr Goold saw what was happening and chased off the two men, whose faces were covered by black balaclavas and hoodies.
The court heard Mr Goold was unresponsive after the attack and only survived because the first police officer at the scene, Sgt Dave Thubron, cleared his airway and used chest compressions to resuscitate him.
Mr Goold was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth where surgeons removed his spleen and part of his bowel in a life-saving emergency operation.
The tip of a knife was recovered from the lower end of his thigh bone, which had been fractured by the ferocity of the attack.
Mr Goold said in a victim statement: "Without the people who helped, I would have died."
Judge Peter Johnson told Taylor and Pillman: "You caused near fatal injuries and left him hanging onto life by a thread.
"It was violence way in excess of what was needed in order to rob him."
