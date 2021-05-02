Devon A30 crash: Injured child airlifted to hospital
A child has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a crash between a car and a van.
Emergency services were called to the scene on the A30 near Whiddon Down, Devon, at about 12:20 BST on Sunday, police said.
Devon and Cornwall Police could not confirm the age of the child, who was taken by the Devon air ambulance to Derriford Hospital.
No other injuries were reported, officers said.
A forensic investigation of the scene was ongoing, they added.
People have been asked by police to avoid the area and anyone who saw what happened has been urged to contact the Devon and Cornwall force.
Highways England said the westbound carriageway of the A30 reopened at about 13:30 BST, but the eastbound carriageway remained closed.
