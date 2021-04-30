Three teenagers bailed after Exeter attempted murder arrests
Three teenagers arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was found with head and leg injuries have been released on bail.
Police officers said the victim was found on Lancelot Road, Exeter, on Tuesday at about 23:30 BST.
He remains in hospital in a serious condition.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they were appealing for witnesses and information.
A 17-year-old from Cranbrook and an 18-year-old from Exeter, who are believed to be known to the victim, were arrested.
Police later made a further arrest of a 17-year-old from Exeter, who is also believed to be known to the victim.
All three have been bailed pending further enquiries.
Officers from the local investigation team said they are working closely with major crime detectives.
Neighbourhood officers are also working on the case to "reassure" the community.