Seal rescued at Gwynver beach by BDMLR and coastguard team
A seal has been saved in an "epic" rescue after becoming wedged between boulders, entangled in fishing net.
Lands End Coastguard Rescue Team helped charity volunteers free the young seal, which had a "horrendous" 4cm deep wound from the fishing wire, rescuers said.
She was minutes away from drowning in the incoming high tide, British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR) said.
Conservationists had been trying to capture the entangled seal to help her for more than two years.