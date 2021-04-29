Attempted murder arrest for third male after Exeter attack
A third male has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an 18-year-old man was found with head and leg injuries.
Police officers said the victim, found on Lancelot Road, Exeter, on Tuesday at about 23:30 BST, remains in hospital in a serious condition.
A 17-year-old from Exeter, who is believed to be known to the victim, has been arrested.
All three males arrested for attempted murder remain in police custody.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers previously arrested a 17-year-old from Cranbrook and an 18-year-old from Exeter, who are also believed to be known to the victim.
The injured man was taken Derriford Hospital in Plymouth for treatment.
Police said they were appealing for witnesses and information.
