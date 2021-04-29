Large Dartmoor fire 'started deliberately'
A large heathland fire which broke out on Dartmoor was started deliberately, the fire service has said.
Fire crews attended the 200m (656ft)-wide blaze near Moretonhampstead on Tuesday, the latest in a series of countryside fires in the South West.
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said there is currently a high risk of wildfires due to dry vegetation and "people getting out and about".
Fires in the countryside, heathland and woodland "can start easily", it added.
The officer in charge of tackling the blaze on Tuesday said it was his opinion the fire was started deliberately.
"We have attended a high number of fires in countryside, heathland and woodland in the last few weeks," said a spokesperson for the service, which added that fires can start easily "with a spark or a gust of wind blowing a barbeque or bonfire flame".
Sarah Clarke, who went to the moor to photograph the supermoon, said the blaze looked "apocalyptic".
She said: "I literally came face to face with the fire and could see that it covered a huge area and was travelling really quickly."
Devon and Somerset Fire Service said the fire was believed to be out shortly before 23:00 BST.
People can help prevent wildfires by taking picnics instead of having a barbeque or campfire and taking litter home, said the service.
