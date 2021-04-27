Torquay paddleboarder starts round-Britain challenge
A sea safety campaigner has started a journey around the coast of the British mainland on a stand-up paddleboard (SUP) for charity.
Brendon Prince, 48, set off from Torquay, Devon after postponing the start of the challenge at the weekend due to the windy conditions.
The father of three hopes to become the first person to complete the 3,800 mile (6,115km) challenge on a SUP.
He aims to increase awareness of water safety and raise £200,000.
Mr Prince was an off-duty lifeguard at Mawgan Porth beach in north Cornwall in October 2014 when three people drowned.
He pulled two people from the water but was unable to save their lives.
Seeing the impact of the deaths on the victims' families drove Mr Prince to set up the Above Water charity which teaches children about water safety.
Supported by a land team, he is hoping to paddle up to 50 miles (80km) a day, with his first night stop at Salcombe.
If all goes well, he expects to be back in Torquay by early July.
"Today is the day I can make a difference by paddling around this island nation, improving our water safety, water knowledge and water understanding," he said.
Money raised from the journey will go to seven charities and towards creating a sea safety app.
"Getting the water safety message to people that I would not normally be able to get to, that's the opportunity of a challenge like this," he said.
"Hopefully thousands more people will get the water safety message or at least understand that they need to try and find that out."
