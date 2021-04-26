Woman arrested after fie at Plymouth University halls
A 21-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a university accommodation building.
Emergency services were called to the Francis Drake halls of residence at the University of Plymouth campus at about 15:00 BST on Saturday.
Six crews attended the fire on the sixth floor of the building on James Street in Plymouth.
Police said the arrested woman has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.
On Saturday, a woman suffering with smoke inhalation was evacuated from the building and taken to hospital.
