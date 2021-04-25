Redruth gorse fire 'fanned by high winds'
Firefighters who put out a large gorse fire on scrubland have said the blaze being "fanned by high winds" made it difficult to deal with.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) said six crews "fought throughout the night" to bring the blaze at Wheal Uny, Redruth under control.
It said the fire, which broke out at about 21:30 BST, had a 1,300 ft (400m) front at its peak.
Earlier, five crews had tackled a smaller gorse fire at Roche Rock.
CFRS said the Wheal Uny fire had happened near high voltage power lines and had been "fanned by high winds".
A spokesman said Western Power engineers were called to the scene to assess the risk as the flames got near to the lines and South Western Ambulance Service had also provided support.
He said more than 80 people had reported the fire after smoke from it seeped into nearby homes.
He added that there was now one crew at the site "damping down and checking for hotspots".