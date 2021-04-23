Devon firefighters tackling thatched village pub blaze
Firefighters are tackling a blaze at village pub with a thatched roof.
The building on fire is the Jolly Sailor pub in Ogwell, near Newton Abbot, a witness said.
The thatched building about 10m (32ft) by 20m (64ft) is "fully" ablaze, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service confirmed.
Fire crews from Newton Abbot, Torquay, Ashburton, Paignton, Bovey Tracey and Teignmouth were sent to tackle the fire on Friday at about 16:40 BST.
They were joined by the water carrier and aerial platform ladder from Torquay, a command unit from Totnes and a welfare unit from Ivybridge, the service said.
