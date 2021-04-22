Ilfracombe park stabbing: Men admit grievous bodily harm
Two men have pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm after a stabbing in a park in north Devon.
Marcus Goold was attacked at Bicclescombe Park in Ilfracombe on 23 January and robbed of a mobile phone.
Callum Pillman, 21, of East the Water, Bideford, and Shaun Taylor, 29, of Crosslands, Barnstaple, both denied attempted murder, which is to be dropped by the prosecution.
Judge Peter Johnson will sentence the men on 6 May at Exeter Crown Court.
The pair admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, but denied attempted murder and attempted robbery.
The charges they deny will be left to lie on file and not proceeded with by the Crown Prosecution Service.
Judge Johnson remanded both men in custody and warned them to expect long jail sentences.
