Plymouth man in his 70s held on suspicion of murder
- Published
A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police were called to Moorland Road in Plympton, Devon, at 06:10 BST following reports of "concern for a man" who was declared dead at the scene.
The arrested man is being held with a woman in her 40s who was apprehended on suspicion of assisting an offender, both suspects are from Plymouth.
Devon and Cornwall Police is treating the death of the victim, who was in his 40s, as unexplained.
A police cordon is in place and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
