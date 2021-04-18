Devon woman marks 100th birthday with Covid-19 jab
A woman has marked her 100th birthday with her second Covid-19 jab.
Florrie Stokes, from Ashwater, Devon, used the occasion to tell those uncertain about the vaccination "there's nothing to be afraid of".
Mrs Stokes had her injection at a clinic in Holsworthy on Saturday as she celebrated her centenary.
"It's a good thing and everybody should have it to keep safe, I wouldn't hesitate to have it and I'm just thankful for it," she said.
Her son John said: "She has been shielding but she was first on the spot for the jab and didn't flinch.
"She wanted to show there was nothing to be fearful of and people should go and do their but and save everyone else."
Mrs Stokes, who spoke to some of her family via video on her big day, said she had a "lovely day".
