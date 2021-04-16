Covid-19: Two further deaths at Holmesley Care Home
Two more residents of a care home under police investigation have died after a Covid-19 outbreak.
A total of 11 deaths have been reported at Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon, since 25 February, which are all believed to be related to the outbreak.
A woman, 57, from Sidmouth, and a man, 30, from Exeter, who were arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect in March remain on police bail.
Both of the people under investigation are staff members at the home.
No other arrests are planned as a result of the inquiry, officers said.
In March, police confirmed the investigation was focusing on "infection control".
Officers added the inquiry was a multi-agency response in order to "maintain safeguarding of those residents in the home".
Police previously said a "significant number" of residents and staff at the home had tested positive for Covid-19.
As part of the investigation, officers spoke to staff and conducted a search of the home.