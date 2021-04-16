Devon people-smuggling case: Man admits yacht plot
- Published
An Albanian man has admitted taking part in a plan to smuggle illegal immigrants into the UK on a yacht.
Indrit Barhani, 32, of no fixed address, admitted conspiracy to breach the Immigration Act when he appeared at Exeter Crown Court.
The charges follow the stranding of a 27ft (8.2m) yacht off Horse Cove, Teignmouth, Devon, on 14 December 2020.
Eight Albanian nationals were detained by police and immigration officials after the yacht grounded.
Yacht skipper Jamie Wisbey, 54, of West Hoe, Plymouth, admitted the same offence at a previous hearing at the same court in January.
Fay Miles, 38, of no fixed address, Plymouth, has denied conspiracy and a date has been set for her trial at Exeter Crown Court in November this year.
Judge Peter Johnson adjourned sentence on Mr Barhani until after the conclusion of her case and remanded him in custody.
