Plymouth lorry driver jailed over fatal crash into broken-down car
A lorry driver who killed a woman when he crashed into her broken-down car at the side of a road has been jailed.
Briony Elliott died when Jack McIntyre hit her Audi A4 at 55mph (89kph) on the A38 near the Leigham interchange in Plymouth on 11 September 2018.
McIntyre, 36, of St Budeaux, was found guilty of causing death by careless driving at Plymouth Crown Court.
He was sentenced to 34 weeks in jail and disqualified from driving for two years.
McIntyre, who had no previous convictions, said he did not see the car on the left side of the road which had no hard shoulder.
The car was pushed into driver Mrs Elliott, 54, who was standing near it, fatally injuring her.
Her vehicle had both its hazard and rear lights on in the drizzle when McIntyre's lorry hit it, the court heard.
'Especially dangerous'
McIntyre was driving from his employer Gregory Distribution's Ernesettle depot to Lichfield in Staffordshire.
He may not have seen the car because he did not use his wipers to clear the drizzle on a rainy evening, the jury heard.
Prosecutor Mary McCarthy said: "There can be no doubt that this accident was the result of him not seeing and not reacting to the presence of Mrs Elliott's vehicle.
"This was either as a result of his inattention or because his view was obscured by the drizzle through the failure to operate his wipers or a combination of both."
Judge William Mousley told him driving a lorry was "especially dangerous if driven carelessly if even for a few seconds".
He added: "You were driving on the A38 and for whatever reason you simply did not see the parked car ahead of you."