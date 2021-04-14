Covid-19: North Devon records zero weekly cases, data suggests
Part of Devon has become the first place in England this year to record no coronavirus cases in a week.
Figures from Public Health England show between 3-9 April the North Devon District Council area recorded no new cases.
The last area to do so was neighbouring Torridge, from 13-19 September.
A local NHS spokesman urged people to continue to observe government guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing.
More recent provisional data for the 10-12 April suggests three new cases were recorded in the area, ending the district's seven-day streak.
A spokesman for Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust, said: "Thanks to everyone's efforts Northern Devon has been fortunate to see rates of Covid-19 fall in our community."
They added healthcare teams had "learned a lot" over the last 12 months, and there was "continued threat" to the community from coronavirus.
Adults in the wider county have been encouraged to take up free lateral flow tests twice a week.
Historically North Devon, as with other parts of the South West, has seen lower levels of cases than the England average.
The area recorded a peak of 184 cases per 100,000 people between 11-17 December, while overall England saw 235 cases per 100,000 for the same period.
