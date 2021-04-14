Burgh Island: Man's body found in search
A man's body has been pulled from the sea off an island, coastguards have said.
The body has not been identified after it was discovered off Burgh Island, south Devon, during a search by coastguards and the RNLI.
A police helicopter was also involved in the search on Tuesday afternoon.
It follows an extensive land, air and sea search in March after a 33-year-old employee at the island's hotel went missing.
