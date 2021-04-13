Vigilance urged after 'hideous' horse stabbing in Devon
- Published
Police are investigating a "hideous" stabbing of a horse.
Officers said the "distressed" horse was found injured by its owner on Sunday at Dean Prior near Buckfastleigh.
"This was a terrible incident," said a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers were "doing everything in our powers to support the owner" after the "hideous attack on a defenceless animal," said the force.
Police have urged anyone with large pets in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.