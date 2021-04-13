Teignmouth assault victim 'may lose sight' in eye
- Published
Police are investigating a serious assault which could leave a man with sight loss, they said.
The 56-year-old man was attacked as he walked through Teignmouth, Devon, with his partner on the afternoon of Easter Monday, police said.
A 42-year-old man from Newton Abbot was held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and was released, pending further enquiries.
Officers are appealing for witnesses to the attack which happened on 5 April.
Det Con Emma Dobson, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said the victim was approached and assaulted by another man near WH Smith on Regent Street, at about 16:45 BST.
She said: "He was punched to the ground, which resulted in hospitalisation and emergency surgery to his eye.
"At this time, it is not known whether or not the victim will regain his sight," she said.