Prince Philip: 'He was one of us,' sailors say
Sailors at a Royal Naval college in Devon have paid tribute to Prince Philip, saying he was "one of us".
Britannia Royal Naval College, in Dartmouth, is observing a week of mourning after the Duke of Edinburgh's death.
Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark - as he was then known - arrived at the college as a cadet in 1939, aged 17.
It was there a few months later that he had his first proper introduction to his future wife, Princess Elizabeth.
The meeting took place in July 1939, when King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and their daughters, Elizabeth who was aged just 13 and Margaret, visited.
After graduating as top cadet, Prince Philip saw active service on board a number of ships during the war, was mentioned in despatches and rose rapidly through the ranks from midshipman to first lieutenant by the end of the war in 1945.
Speaking at the college, where the flag will remain at half-mast, First Sea Lord Admiral Tony Radakin said: "He was one of us.
"He was such a phenomenal leader when he was in the Royal Navy, and he was such an exemplary person in terms of the rest of his life."
Admiral Radakin added that such leadership required "integrity", "enthusiasm", "professional skills and curiosity", as well as "empathy and wit, and I think he had masses of that".
Dartmouth held a special place in Prince Philip's heart, as he returned many times to take the salute at passing out parades, including for his own son, Prince Andrew in 1980.
In 1999 - 60 years after his own training - he opened the Britannia Museum.
His final official salute at the college was at a 2010 passing out parade for 150 new naval officers.
Sailors from the college are due to be among about 200 sailors and Royal Marines supporting his funeral on Saturday.