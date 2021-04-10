Prince Philip: Cathedral bells across England chime 99 times
- Published
Cathedral bells across England have been rung 99 times in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh.
Prince Philip's death, at the age of 99, was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday.
Cathedrals in Canterbury, Exeter, Worcester, Lichfield, Gloucester, Liverpool, Manchester and Chichester were just a few of those involved.
Jay-Dee Williams drove 20 miles to come to Exeter Cathedral to commemorate the life of the duke.
"A lot of people don't understand what he's done for us," he said.
"He's led an amazing life and has been crucial to the royal family", he told the BBC.
The bells at Westminster Abbey and York Minster rang out in memory of the duke on Friday and many other cathedrals and churches up and down the country followed suit at midday on Saturday.
The Central Council of Church Bell Ringers said ringing a single "half-muffled" bell would take up to five minutes.
Many cathedrals have also opened for people to pay their respects or spend time in personal prayer.
Haiwen Xu who described the duke as "a legend", came to lay flowers at Exeter Cathedral in his memory.
She said her six-year-old daughter cried when they heard the news of his death and said she was planning to write a letter to the Queen.
The dean of Exeter said they would be praying for the Queen and the Royal Family "at this time of great personal loss" and added the duke had "touched the lives of so many".
"Here at Exeter Cathedral, we remember and honour Prince Philip with a profound sense of gratitude for a long life of unwavering dedication and public duty," Revd Jonathan Greener said.
The bell tolls 99 times for the Duke of Edinburgh. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. pic.twitter.com/gbE8iaLD7z— John Inge (@BishopWorcester) April 10, 2021
Worcester Cathedral's bourdon bell was similarly struck 99 times in honour of the duke.
Mark Regan, the Cathedral's Tower Master, said: "We only do this for very, very special occasions."
He had encouraged people to use the ringing as a moment to think of Prince Philip.