Devon and Cornwall police officers sacked after speeding
Two police officers have been sacked after filming themselves breaking the speed limit at 89 mph in a seized high-performance vehicle.
Devon and Cornwall Police officers PC Shaun Pearce and PC Daniel Pike shared the video with colleagues on WhatsApp.
They were taking part in road safety campaign, which included preventing speeding, at the time.
A disciplinary hearing on Thursday found the officers had committed gross misconduct and should be dismissed.
They are now banned from working for the police in England and Wales.
PC Pearce and PC Pike were on road safety duty as part of the 'Fatal Five' campaign - which includes targeting speeding drivers - when the incident happened on 16 January 2019 , the hearing heard.
The officers had seized the vehicle, and while waiting for a recovery vehicle to arrive, drove it without the owner's permission reaching speeds up to 89 mph over 3.1 miles.
The vehicle was returned minutes later to the same position.
PC Pike, who was a passenger, filmed PC Pearce speeding.
The footage was then shared with colleagues in a WhatsApp group, along with an explanation that the vehicle had to be moved rather than await recovery.
'Undermined public trust'
After a three-day hearing, the panel concluded the officers had breached expected standards of professional behaviour and they should be dismissed without notice.
Head of Professional Standards Det Supt Paul Kessell said: "The behaviour displayed by these officers falls well below what the force and the public expect of a police officer.
"Through their actions, they have undermined the public's trust and confidence in the police force and taken advantage of the responsibility placed on them in their roles.
"We will not tolerate such behaviours and therefore dismissal was the right and proper outcome."
