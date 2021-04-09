BBC News

Woman, 82, dies in Teignmouth after being hit by car

Published
image copyrightGoogle
image captionThe crash happened in Dawlish Street, Teignmouth on 3 April at around 12:50 BST

An 82-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car while walking over Easter weekend.

Devon and Cornwall Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash, which took place in Dawlish Street, Teignmouth on Saturday at around 12:50 BST.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries and died later on Tuesday.

"Police enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the collision," officers said.

The force asked anyone with any information regarding the crash to call 101.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.