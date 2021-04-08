Pig saves its own bacon in Devon trailer escape
- Published
A pig destined for the slaughterhouse is looking forward to a long life after a dramatic escape.
Smallholder Sarah Allan, from Langtree in north Devon, had been driving three pigs to an abattoir 11 miles away in Holsworthy.
But when she arrived she was astonished to find that one of the animals had jumped out of the trailer. It was later found in a field in Milton Damerel.
Ms Allan said: "I don't think I have it in me to send him back."
The pig, now named Milton by her children, made its leap for freedom on Monday from a trailer with a high back.
Ms Allan thinks it could have only succeeded in its bid by launching itself from another pig's back.
"We got to the abattoir and my husband checked the trailer and said, 'We are missing a pig'.
"There were only two pigs in the trailer, I could not believe it.
"We had been driving very slowly and we had not seen or felt a thing."
Her immediate concern was the pig may have caused an accident so they made calls to neighbours and friends, police and vets.
The pig was later found in a field at Milton Damerel as they returned from the abattoir.
And it is now back where it started, with little chance of leaving.
"He doesn't like trailers anyway, he hates going in them," said Ms Allan.
"He even tried to get out again on the way home.
"And I really admire his determination to survive.
"He's back, and that's where he's going to stay."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.