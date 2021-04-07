BBC News

Fire damaged house to be demolished to find missing woman

image captionA police cordon remains in place by the property in Exeter

A house will be demolished in an attempt to find an elderly woman who is missing after a fire at the property.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a building in Beacon Heath, Exeter, on Monday.

Police said extensive damage had made the property unsafe and an 89-year-old woman was "unaccounted for".

Det Insp Vicky Goff said: "In order to locate her, the house will be demolished in a systematic and controlled way over the next few days."

She added the woman's family were being supported by police.

The inspector said the incident "appears to be accidental".

A police cordon remains in place.

