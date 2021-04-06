BBC News

Large Dartmoor gorse fire started 'deliberately'

Published
image copyrightJohn Baldry
image captionCrews were initially called to reports of a hedge fire on Dartmoor at about 21:30 BST on Monday

A large gorse fire on Dartmoor overnight was started deliberately, firefighters have confirmed.

Crews from Yelvertron, Tavistock and Plympton battled the blaze near Dunnabridge in Devon on Monday.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire was deliberate and the police were also in attendance."

It added the fire was out by about 03:50 BST.

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.