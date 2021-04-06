Large Dartmoor gorse fire started 'deliberately'
- Published
A large gorse fire on Dartmoor overnight was started deliberately, firefighters have confirmed.
Crews from Yelvertron, Tavistock and Plympton battled the blaze near Dunnabridge in Devon on Monday.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said: "The cause of the fire was deliberate and the police were also in attendance."
It added the fire was out by about 03:50 BST.
