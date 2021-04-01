Bideford's £20m waterfront development approved
Multimillion-pound plans for the regeneration of a Devon waterfront have been approved.
The £20m scheme includes 85 apartments, design studios, boutique retail outlets and a restaurant at Brunswick Wharf in Bideford.
Torridge District Council almost unanimously supported the redevelopment.
Historic England said they objected to the proposals due to the impact on local heritage and conservation sites.
The scheme aims to bring investment to the area which has "for too many years... sat like an open wound in the heart of Bideford, festering and decaying and blighting the river frontage", according to chairman of the planning committee, councillor Chris Leather.
Councillors backed the recommendation of approval by eight votes to one after a near three-hour meeting.
Simon Friend, on behalf of Red Earth Developments, the firm behind the plans, said he did not want the development to be "another failed attempt at regeneration".
"This is the kind of sustainable green development we should be building to tackle climate change and will be a place that Bideford will be proud of and where people come to relax and enjoy."
Catherine Marlowe, from Historic England, said they objected to the proposals due to the harm the accommodation blocks might cause to heritage assets, including the Bideford Bridge, the Royal Hotel, Bideford and East-the-Water conservation areas.
"We have grave concerns that irreversible damage will be caused to the historic environment and the benefits could be delivered through schemes that are less damaging."
Local resident Teresa Tinsley described the current site as "a disgrace and an eyesore", and said there was a choice between "this plan or continued dereliction".
As well as apartments and a restaurant, the scheme includes five design studios, a café, eight boutique retail units, a public square with a riverside walk, 103 private parking spaces and 45 public parking spaces.
Work is set to begin by 2022, with completion aimed at 2025.