EuroMillions: Seaton couple to spend £1m win on new home
A couple who won £1m in the EuroMillions say they will be able to buy a bigger home to help them care for their youngest son who has scoliosis.
Builder Neil Smart, 50, and his wife Sue, 51, a sales assistant, said it would "make such a difference" to their lives in supporting their nine-year-old son.
Mrs Smart said she could now quit work.
The pair from Seaton, Devon, thought it was a scam when they were notified they had won the prize money.
The couple who have three children, won the money from the draw on 5 March, but did not find out until three days later.
Mr Smart said: "When I logged in I immediately saw a message which said, 'Congratulations you've won £1m'.
"I thought it was a scam and called my daughter to read it, we both thought it couldn't be real."
He said his daughter posted in their family group chat "Dad had won the lottery" and his wife replied saying it was "probably just a fiver".
The parents said their son would benefit from moving out of his small bedroom to a more spacious home, where they said they could support him better as he grows.
The family also want to buy a bigger car for their regular 300-mile (483km) round trips to take their son to hospital in Birmingham, where he is treated for his spinal condition.
Mr Smart said people have congratulated them on the win, saying "it couldn't happen to a nicer family."
He added: "But the win, and especially the new home, will make a difference to our whole family for years to come, and that is so important."
