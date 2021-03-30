Plymouth councillor Mark Deacon mocked curfew call
A councillor who posted a picture of himself wearing a dress and wig in response to the idea of a curfew being imposed for men, has been suspended.
The proposal for an 18:00 curfew was made by a Green Party peer following the disappearance of Sarah Everard.
Councillor Mark Deacon, who removed the post and apologised, has been suspended for 21 days from the Plymouth City Council Conservative group.
Ms Everard, 33, went missing while walking home in London on 3 March.
Her body was later found in woodland in Kent and Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been charged with her kidnap and murder.
Mr Deacon, councillor for Southway, said in the Facebook post on 13 March: "If the Green Party and some Labour party politicians get their way and impose this ridiculous 6pm curfew on men, then I'm going to wear my dress more often."
'Completely remorseful'
He was suspended by the Conservative group pending an investigation, which has now found he broke group rules on councillor conduct.
Tory leader Nick Kelly said the councillor "deeply regrets" his "error of judgement" and was "completely remorseful to those he has offended".
Mr Kelly said the councillor had not made the connection until after he made the post between the disappearance and death of Sarah Everard and the suggestion from Baroness Jones that men should face a 18:00 curfew.
"Mark was mortified once he realised this link," Mr Kelly added.
A warning about the use of social media would stay on Mr Deacon's file and he would complete online equality and diversity training provided by Plymouth City Council, the council leader said.
