Plymouth's Lawrence of Arabia air base repairs plan approved
Plans have been approved to repair two historical hangars, once part of an air base where TE Lawrence, better known as Lawrence of Arabia, was stationed.
The seaplane hangars at the former RAF Mount Batten, Plymouth, date from 1917 and are listed for protection.
Plymouth City Council approved plans by owner Plymouth Yacht Haven, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Repairs are needed to steelwork, gutters and downpipes, cladding sheets, doors and runners.
The hangars were home to seaplanes during both world wars, including the Sunderland flying boat in World War Two.
TE Lawrence became famous after his mission in the Middle East inspired Arab tribes to fight against the Ottoman Empire in World War One.
His exploits were the basis of the 1962 film Lawrence of Arabia.
The archaeologist, soldier and diplomat, shunned publicity and later rejoined the armed forces under the assumed name of TE Shaw.
He joined the RAF in 1925 and served at RAF Mount Batten.
The road alongside the former base is now called Shaw Road in his memory.
The base remained a defence establishment until the 1980s, and the buildings are described on the National Heritage List for England as "an important survival of early aviation structures."
