Boy sleeps in tent for year in memory of family friends
An 11-year-old boy has slept outside in a tent for 365 days in memory of two family friends.
Max Woosey started sleeping in the garden after his neighbour, who later died of cancer, gave him a tent to "have an adventure in".
He has raised more than £500,000 for the North Devon Hospice.
On Saturday, about 1,000 children, some from as far as America and Singapore, took part in a "big camp-out", inspired by Max.
His neighbours Rick and Sue, who inspired the challenge, were cared for by North Devon Hospice in their final days.
Going to bed on his final night, Max said: "Tomorrow morning is going to be my year in a tent and I just can't wait.
"I've raised over half-a-million pounds now - it's absolutely mad."
Max, from Braunton, Devon, began his adventure on 28 March 2020 after hearing hospice fundraising events were cancelled due to Covid-19.
Since then, people have been donating camping gear to him including a sleeping bag that belonged to a soldier who died while serving in Afghanistan.
He said: "I just want to say thank you to all the people who have sponsored me and all the people that did Max's big camp out."
As a result of difficult weather conditions, Rachael said they had gone through about seven tents, some also donated by outdoor equipment companies.
During the year celebrities including Jonny Wilkinson and Bear Grylls had been in touch to wish Max luck with his adventure.
"Max is an absolute hospice hero and we're all so proud of what he's achieved," said hospice chief executive, Stephen Roberts.
The money raised "will help us to carry on caring for local people in their hour of need".
