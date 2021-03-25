Covid-19: Two held over Sidmouth care home deaths
Police have arrested two people in connection with an outbreak of Covid-19 at a care home.
Nine deaths have been reported at Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon, since 25 February.
All the deaths are believed to be related to an outbreak of the virus, said police.
A woman, 57, from Sidmouth, and a man, 30, from Exeter, have been arrested on suspicion of wilful neglect, said the Devon and Cornwall force.
A police spokesperson said no other arrests were "currently planned" as investigations continued.
Police are leading the investigation in partnership with health watchdog the Care Quality Commission.
Welford Healthcare, which owns the care home, has said previously that it was "devastated" by the deaths.
