Lorraine Cox: Murder accused denies deliberately mutilating body
A man accused of murdering and dismembering a woman has denied deliberately mutilating her body.
Azam Mangori, 24, told Exeter Crown Court he has no memory of dismembering the body of Lorraine Cox, 32, but accepts he did it.
He repeated his account that he imagined he was cutting up wet tobacco when he dismembered the body.
Mr Mangori of Dartmouth Road, Stoke-on-Trent, denies murder but has admitted preventing a lawful burial.
He claims Ms Cox died in his room after drinking heavily and inhaling drugs on 1 September.
The prosecution said he killed Ms Cox and cut her into seven pieces.
Parts of her body were found in an alleyway near Mary Arches Street, Exeter, and other parts were found in woods at Newton St Cyres, outside the city.
He told the court he panicked and disposed of her body because he is a failed asylum seeker and feared he would be deported to Iraq if he was linked to her death.
He is being cross-examined by prosecution counsel Simon Laws, QC, who asked him whether he sent fake messages to Ms Cox's family and friends from her phone to cover up his crime.
He replied: "No, she was dead and I could not deal with it. I wanted to be left alone. You are not telling the truth; it is all wrong."
Mr Mangori denied the deliberate mutilation of her body and repeated his account that he imagined he was cutting up wet tobacco when he dismembered it.
"I did not cut her up. I did not see it at all. There was no arm. There was no body. It was just tobacco. It was terrible but I did not see it. Yes, it was horrible," he said.
Asked about removing a tattoo from her arm which signified Miss Cox was diabetic, Mr Mangori said: "I did not see a tattoo. The only thing I have ever cut up in my life is chicken meat. I don't know, I'm not a butcher."
The trial continues.
