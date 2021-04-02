Autistic boy 'incredibly distressed' by forced home moves
By Adam Durbin
BBC News Online
- Published
A mum says her autistic nine-year-old boy has been "incredibly distressed" by their family having to move home multiple times in two years.
The Marshall family, from Kingsbridge, Devon, are searching for their fourth home and are on a council waiting list.
Gemma Marshall says her son Jacob finds change difficult, and requires his own room to avoid being "overwhelmed".
South Hams District Council said they were only eligible for a two-bed home because both children were under 10.
The family of four have been renting privately and were given their first no-fault eviction - when a landlord wishes to sell or move back into their property - in March 2019 after living in the home for just over a year.
Unable to find a new place in the two months notice period, Mrs Marshall said they were forced to move into a short-term let.
They moved into their current three-bedroom property in August 2019, but were issued with a second no-fault eviction shortly before Christmas 2020.
During the coronavirus pandemic tenants have been protected from eviction but in June they will need to move for a fourth time.
More than 250 people have joined a Facebook Group set up by Mrs Marshall calling for better housing options in the area.
Jacob turns 10 in November, meaning they will then qualify for a three-bed house, although the average waiting time in the South Hams is 449 days.
"Another two moves is going to be incredibly traumatic for him," Mrs Marshall said.
"It takes him a good few months to feel settled and get over the stress of moving so it would be a long period of stress for him.
"And also for us and his sister due to the challenging behaviour we would need to manage while he adjusts."
She said the local rental market was expensive and a suitable three-bed home would cost more than her monthly earnings as a pastoral support worker at a school.
Mrs Marshall said it would leave just her husband David's earnings, as a freelance translator to live off, and his job had been severely hit by the pandemic and Brexit.
She also expressed frustration with the council which required additional evidence of Jacob's condition, and asked for a new assessment of his needs beyond two diagnosis reports and a Disability Living Allowance letter she had provided.
Mrs Marshall said it was "incredibly difficult" to provide this, as she has been unable to find an occupational therapist on the NHS while the service is so "overstretched" because of the pandemic.
South Hams District Council said there were currently 169 households waiting for a three-bed property with an average wait time of 449 days.
Regarding the eligibility for a three-bedroom house, a spokesperson said they needed more evidence.
"It is not the diagnosis per se that we require supporting evidence for, but the impact that a condition has on the applicant and their households living circumstances," they added.