Devon and Cornwall police officer posted sexual photos
A police officer who took sexual pictures of himself while on duty at a police station and posted them online has been sacked.
The unnamed Devon and Cornwall Police constable used his phone on several occasions to take explicit photos while in uniform, a misconduct panel heard.
On one occasion he recorded himself "masturbating in a toilet at a police station" the panel heard.
He was found to have breached professional standards.
The panel said the breaches were so serious he should be dismissed without notice.
The hearing in Exeter was told the incidents, which also involved police equipment, happened on several occasions in 2017 and 2018.
The panel said the officer would not be named because of the "present state of his mental health".
