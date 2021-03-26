Braunton Boy sleeping outside invites children on 'big camp-out'
- Published
An 11-year-old boy who has been sleeping in a tent since the first coronavirus lockdown will have has final night outside this weekend.
Max Woosey from Braunton, Devon is encouraging children around the world to take part in a "big camp out" on Saturday night.
He was inspired to sleep outside every night in memory of two family friends who died.
By Monday morning he will have slept outside for a whole year.
He has raised more than £196,000 for the North Devon Hospice which cared for his neighbours in their final days.
Max and his family are urging children to sleep in a tent or make a den, either in their gardens or homes.
Max's mum, Rachael Woosey, said: "We're incredibly proud of what he's done and the resilience he's shown."
"He knew what he wanted to do from the beginning, we didn't think it was a good idea but he persevered with it and the fact that all of it has been led by him, not us, is amazing."
Before their neighbour Rick died of cancer, he gave Max his tent and told him to have an "adventure" in it.
Among the camping gear Max has had donated was a sleeping bag that belonged to a soldier who died while serving in Afghanistan, offered by his mother.
Mrs Woosey said it was "wonderful" that families around the world, including from the US and Singapore, are taking part in the camp-out.
She said the camp-out was about children "being in control" and "celebrating what they can do".
Through Just Giving, those taking part will be able to raise money for charities of their choice.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.