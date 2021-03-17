Plymouth man charged with murdering 70-year-old man
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 70-year-old man.
Shaun Powney, 51, of Shelley Way, Plymouth, has been charged with murdering Patrick Powney, said a police spokesperson.
Patrick Powney was taken to Derriford Hospital from a property in Shelley Way on 18 February and later died.
Shaun Powney is due to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on Thursday said police.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.