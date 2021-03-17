Devon out-of-hours GP service rated 'inadequate'
Devon's out-of-hours GP service has been rated "inadequate" and has been put in special measures by health watchdogs.
The Care Quality Commission (CQC) carried out an inspection in December 2020 after an inspection in July had raised concerns.
But the CQC said there were still failings including lack of training and lack of staff.
Devon Doctors insisted progress was being made made to improve services.
Started in 1996 it has been running out-of-hours services in the county since 2004.
'Exceptional circumstances'
The CQC report said the service was "inadequate" in effectiveness and leadership and it "required improvement" in safety, response and caring.
It said the service would be placed in special measures, which means new steps to monitor and improve the service.
There would be another inspection in six months' time and if "insufficient improvements" had been made the service could lose its contract.
The CQC also said it had taken account in its report of the "exceptional circumstances" of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr Manir Hussain, the CQC's deputy chief inspector for primary medical services, said Devon Doctors' staff were "committed" and "treated people with dignity and respect".
But he said the "systems and governance structures that were the responsibility of leaders at the service, were not always there, or embedded enough to support staff to provide people with safe and effective care".
Devon Doctors said it had "taken longer than we hoped to resolve all the concerns raised by the CQC" in July and said: "For this we apologise."
It said: "Despite unprecedented challenges, progress is being made."
It added it had improved safeguarding and infection control and it would be working "closely" with the CQC and the NHS to "build back better and restore the confidence of service users and stakeholders".
