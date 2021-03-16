BBC News

Torquay museum buys uneaten 1924 Easter egg

Published
image copyrightMark Laban/Hansons
image captionRichard Cuming of Bygones said he was "particularly drawn" to story and and the "fact this Easter egg has survived for nearly 100 years".

A museum has paid £1,040 for an Easter egg which has remained uneaten since 1924.

Bygones in Torquay bought the egg which contains a doll inside at an auction in Derbyshire.

The egg was given to a two-year-old girl who could not bear to eat it because she loved the doll so much.

Richard Cuming of Bygones said he was "particularly drawn" to the story and the "fact this Easter egg has survived for nearly 100 years".

image copyrightMark Laban/Hansons
image captionRelatives said Christine Lilian Metcalf, who died in 2019 aged 97, could not bring herself to eat the egg because she loved the doll so much

Derby auction house Hansons said the rare Pascall's egg was discovered by one of its valuers during a routine home visit in Hulland Ward, near Belper, Derbyshire.

The egg, which still smells of chocolate, was made by James Pascall Ltd, of Mitcham, south London, and given to Christine Lilian Metcalf by her aunt in 1924.

Relatives said Christine, who died in 2019 aged 97, could not bring herself to eat the egg because she loved the doll so much.

Her children said before the sale that they wanted to see the egg go to a museum or a collector that would also treasure it.

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: "It's a cracking result for a cracking find."

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story