Jurassic Coast: Wildlife trust stops operating attraction
- Published
Devon Wildlife Trust will stop operating a £4m visitor attraction due to "unprecedented financial challenges".
The trust has managed Seaton Jurassic for the past five years.
It said challenges caused by its closure during the Covid-19 pandemic, plus "significant investment" needed for renovations to exhibitions, led to the announcement.
The charity said that 250,000 people had visited since it opened in 2016.
The centre, which looks at the area's natural history, celebrates the east Devon and west Dorset area known as Jurassic Coast.
The 95-mile (152km) length of coast has World Heritage status in recognition of its geological importance.
Fossils can be found at many beaches along the stretch.
Harry Barton, trust chief executive, said the past year under coronavirus restrictions had "been like no other" and it was one of many attractions throughout the UK that had "suffered greatly" and "had to endure long periods of enforced closure".
He said that "significant investment to upgrade and refresh the exhibits alongside other changes to deliver a top-quality visitor experience" were also needed.
"Reluctantly, we have decided that the risk of this financial investment, coupled with the many other challenges we face, mean that we will not continue as its operator," he added.
East Devon District Council, which the trust operated the centre on behalf of, said the partnership had "been of immense benefit to the town and the many visitors that have enjoyed Seaton Jurassic".
Councillor Nick Hookway said the authority would "examine the implications for the centre and announce, in due course, how we intend to move on to the next chapter for Seaton Jurassic".
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.