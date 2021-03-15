Covid-19: Fifth death in investigated Sidmouth care home
A fifth person has died at a care home which is being investigated by police over an outbreak of coronavirus.
Police said all the residents at the Holmesley Care Home in Sidmouth, Devon, had died since 6 March and tested positive for Covid-19.
Officers added that 10 other residents and one member of staff were currently in hospital and had the virus.
The home said it was "devastated" by the outbreak and "committed" to halting the spread of infection.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the "complex investigation" - which was confirmed last week and also involved other agencies, including the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - was launched "following concerns about the outbreak".
Police said a "significant number" of residents and staff had tested positive for the virus.
Ch Supt Dan Evans, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "I've no doubt there will be concern in the community regarding this incident.
"We are doing everything possible to help those bereaved families, while also working with partners to communicate to those with relatives remaining within the home."
The home said the "vast majority of our residents and our staff team have received their first dose of the vaccine and we hope this may have helped prevent an even worse situation".
It said: "We are therefore devastated by this outbreak and are committed to working closely with all the relevant authorities to halt the spread of infection and to investigate how the virus entered our home."
It also said staff had "worked incredibly hard" for nearly 12 months "to keep the virus from entering our home".
The home could support up to 55 people, a CQC report said.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.