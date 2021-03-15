Man charged after Paignton pedestrian hit by car
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
The collision occurred on Foxhole Road, in Paignton, Devon, on 2 March, injuring a man in his 30s, police said.
Lewis McKenzie, 25, of Queen Elizabeth Drive, Paignton, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Saturday and was due at the city's Crown Court on 12 April.
Police said the injured man was still receiving medical treatment.
Mr McKenzie, who was remanded in custody, has also been charged with failing to stop after a road accident and failing to report a road accident.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.