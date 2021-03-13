Looe lifeboat crew finds 'overturned yacht' was dead whale
A lifeboat crew responding to reports of an overturned yacht arrived on scene to find it was a whale carcass.
The Looe RNLI team was called out at about 12:30 GMT on Friday following reports of a "white upturned hull" drifting half a mile off shore.
On approach they realised it was the remains of an 8m (26.2ft) whale.
Looe RNLI said on Facebook "whilst the crew was relieved that there were no persons in difficulty, they were saddened to find a dead whale".
The team was stood down after reporting the position of the whale to the coastguard.
